Environment

Minor flooding reported in New Brunswick along Saint John River

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2020 5:40 pm
Minor flooding in Fredericton along the St. John River on April 15, 2020. .
Minor flooding in Fredericton along the St. John River on April 15, 2020. . Megan Yamoah/Global News

Emergency measures officials in New Brunswick say water levels in the Saint John River have exceeded the flood stage in the village of Gagetown and are forecast to remain high until Sunday.

River levels in Saint-Hilaire are expected to slightly exceed flood stage on Thursday, while levels in Jemseg are expected to do so on Friday.

READ MORE: Some homes in a New Brunswick community experience spring flooding

River Watch officials say they are not anticipating widespread flooding in any communities given the current forecast.

New Brunswickers are reminded to keep watercraft off the water and stay away from riverbanks that may become unstable.

People who live in flood-prone areas are advised to have a plan to evacuate and be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

New Brunswick preparing for flood season
New Brunswick preparing for flood season

Earlier this week, Premier Blaine Higgs said evacuees would not be able to stay with friends and family because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Red Cross would arrange accommodations.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
