Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit says 65% of its COVID-19 cases ‘resolved’

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 65 per cent of its confirmed cases of coronavirus have been resolved.

For the first time, the health unit has released data on resolved cases. Of the 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Wednesday, 84 are reported as resolved — that is, a patient no longer shows symptoms. The health unit notes all of its data is about 25 hours behind “real-time” data.

A breakdown of resolved cases in each region the health unit represents is not yet available.

Confirmed case data remained the same as in Wednesday’s update:

City of Kawartha Lakes: 109 confirmed cases (six hospitalized) and 33 deaths, with 29 of them residents of the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, where an outbreak was declared on March 20. The overall death total is 25 per cent of the health unit’s confirmed cases.

Northumberland County: 14 confirmed cases (one hospitalized). No deaths.

Haliburton County: Six confirmed cases (none hospitalized). No deaths.

Approximately 45 per cent of the 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 involve patients who are 70 years old and older, according to a new epidemiological summary released by the health unit on Wednesday. Approximately 55 per cent of the cases are connected to community transmission — that is, with no known link to travel or contact with another confirmed case.