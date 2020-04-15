Coronavirus: City of Brockville cancels all events at city parks, facilities until end of June

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Brockville has made the decision to cancel all events on city property until June 30 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city said the “moratorium” on events is meant to reduce opportunities for COVID-19 to spread through personal contact in public areas.

The decision was made “to be in line with the federal and provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release sent out Wednesday said.

Several weeks ago, the city of Ottawa announced it would be cancelling all city events, and temporarily laying off part-time workers until June 30, in an effort to combat the virus.

Now, it seems, Brockville is following suit.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Tourism and local events have a huge impact on our economy and on our community pride. We do not take this decision, or any decision related to the pandemic, lightly,” said Mayor Jason Baker.

Story continues below advertisement

0:38 Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario schools will not reopen on May 4 Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario schools will not reopen on May 4

The city said it wanted to give event organizers as much notice as possible before their events were cancelled.

City officials will be contacting event organizers to help them to reschedule when possible.