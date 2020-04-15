Small Nova Scotia sign maker pivots to make face shields for health workers

Send this page to someone via email

A small Halifax-area sign company has retooled itself to produce thousands of protective face shields for front-line health workers battling COVID-19.

Dartmouth-based United Sign, which employs 18 people, says it will make up to 60,000 shields in the coming weeks, and will ship an order of 10,000 to the New Brunswick government this week.

Company owner Matt Symes says they were able to find an open-source design for the shields, then had to scour around for scarce materials to make them.

Symes said the company’s designer, Jonathan Cummer, made more than 100 phone calls to small craft and sewing shops across rural Nova Scotia and was able to scrounge up enough elastic to make the straps for the shields.

He says they were looking for about 24 kilometres of elastic and were able to get enough from the small shops to initially make 2,000 face shields.

Symes says he sees his company’s contribution as a “stop-gap” measure, adding it will be able to produce shields for the Canadian and North American markets when necessary.

