Manitoba RCMP yet to hand out tickets for coronavirus scofflaws

Manitoba RCMP say they have yet to hand out a ticket for anyone violating the province’s public health orders around the novel coronavirus.

Police said Wednesday they received 64 calls related to COVID-19 provincewide between April 8 and 13, with the majority of those calls reporting groups of 10 people or more.

Those who gather in public with more than 10 people, don’t close their non-essential business or don’t enforce physical distancing in businesses are in contravention of the Public Health Act.

Last week Manitoba health officials announced those who flout the Public Health Act could face fines of up to $486 for individuals and $2,542 for businesses.

Mantioba RCMP said they would be enforcing the rules.

Effective immediately, #rcmpmb will be helping public health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across Manitoba. If you do not follow public health orders, our officers will ask for your cooperation. If you continue to ignore the orders, you may be ticketed or arrested. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 9, 2020

In a release Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP said enforcement was not required for 46 of the 64 calls they received up to April 13. They said the calls either didn’t fall under the purview of the force or were resolved through education and/or guidance given by responding officers.

For 18 of the calls, officers issued a verbal warning, RCMP said.

RCMP say Manitobans living outside of Winnipeg should not call 911 for COVID-19-related issues. Reports of non-compliance outside of Winnipeg can be made to 204-945-3744.

Those reporting non-compliance with public health orders within Winnipeg should contact 311.

On Tuesday, the City of Winnipeg said no municipal fines were handed out for COVID-19 public health order violations over the Easter weekend.

Last week the city said crews would start patrolling Winnipeg parks and public spaces looking to break up large groups and educate the public on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In Winnipeg, those caught in groups of larger than 10, or people not practising physical distancing, can face a fine of up to $1,000.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

