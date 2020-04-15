Coronavirus: Home sales down 14% in March compared to February

Send this page to someone via email

Home sales across Canada fell by 14.3 per cent in March compared to February amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) said on Wednesday.

On a year-over-year basis, sales activity was still up 7.8 per cent, but that was compared to a relatively slow month in March 2019, said the CREA. Sales volume in February 2020 had been up nearly 30 per cent compared to February 2019, it noted.

READ MORE: What will happen to Canada’s housing market amid the pandemic?

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The national average home price climbed 12.5 per cent in year-over-year terms, the association said.

The number of properties newly listed for sale dropped by 12.5 per cent in March, the data shows.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement