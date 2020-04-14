Confirmed Peterborough cases of COVID-19 remain at 53 for second consecutive day

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reports 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon.

In data released at 4:15 p.m., the health unit said of the 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 24 are now resolved. There has been one COVID-19-related death which occurred on Sunday at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Earlier Tuesday, the hospital reported two people remain in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The health unit reports that of 1,393 people tested for COVID-19, 1,133 of them have been confirmed negative and 207 people are still awaiting test results (remain under investigation). The health unit’s jurisdiction includes Peterborough city and county, along with Hiawatha and Curve Lake First Nations.

Outbreaks remain in place at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and two long-term care homes in Peterborough: Riverview Manor and St. Joseph’s at Fleming.

Earlier Tuesday, the province reported 483 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 43 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 7,953 cases.