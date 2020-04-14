Rob Kardashian says he feared for his life when ex Blac Chyna allegedly pointed a gun at his head

Rob Kardashian claims that he feared for his life when his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna allegedly pointed a gun at his head during an argument.
In a recent court filing, Kardashian claims that Chyna pointed a gun at him multiple times on Dec. 14, 2016, which was the same night he alleges she tried to choke him with an iPhone cord.
“She used my phone to FaceTime my friend Victory and while we were on FaceTime with him, Chyna pointed the gun at me and threatened me,” Kardashian said in his declaration, which was obtained by People. “About 20 or 30 minutes later, Chyna came to the guestroom, still holding the gun and FaceTimed my friend Eugene. When we were on FaceTime, Chyna pointed the gun at my head and threatened me. She also threatened Eugene.”
Kardashian, 33, claims that he believed Chyna, 31, tried to “inflict severe injury to me and I feared for my life.”
He said Chyna consumed drugs and alcohol that night.
“When Chyna is drunk and high, she is very strong,” he said in declarations. “As the night went on and she became more and more intoxicated, her behaviour escalated and she became very violent and aggressive.”
He said he tried to give Chyna space before she allegedly attacked him with the iPhone charger.
“At one point, as Chyna was choking me with the charger wrapped very tightly around my neck, I was fortunate enough to pull the cable,” he said in the court documents. “I went to the master bedroom to get away from her and locked the door.”
Kardashian referenced the iPhone charger incident in his 2017 lawsuit against Chyna for assault and battery. Chyna filed a motion to dismiss in February, stating that “Chyna did not intend to inflict injury on Rob and because she did not in fact harm him, Rob’s claim for assault and battery fail.”
Lynne Ciani, Chyna’s lawyer, disputed Kardashian’s claims that he feared for his life in a statement to People.
“Rob also admitted that he never feared for his life and actually thought it was ‘funny’ when Chyna teased him while holding Rob’s unloaded gun,” Chyna’s lawyer said.
Kardashian said that things got worse when Chyna allegedly broke the bedroom door open, threw something that smashed the TV and “used a metal rod to hit me,” he said in the declaration.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that during the argument, his mother’s boyfriend Corey Gamble came over to help stop Chyna.
In Gamble’s declaration, he admitted to finding Chyna in “a very agitated state and attacking Rob with her fists.”
“While I helped Rob walk out of the house, Chyna continued to lunge at him,” Gamble said. “Rob did not fight back and simply tried to shield himself from Chyna’s physical attack on him.”
READ MORE: Pink’s husband Carey Hart describes wife and 3-year-old son’s ‘intense’ coronavirus battles
Chyna’s lawyer says her client never attacked Kardashian with an iPhone cord or metal pole.
“The problem for Rob is there is not one shred of evidence to prove his false allegations. In fact, Rob has admitted under oath that he sustained no injuries, did not require any medical attention, and did not seek any help from law enforcement,” Chyna’s lawyer said. “There was no ‘violent attack.’”
The new court filings from Kardashian come after Chyna claimed their three-year-old daughter, Dream, suffered multiple burns while under the care of Kardashian’s nanny.
Kardashian and Chyna broke off their engagement in December 2016 and welcomed their daughter Dream in November of the same year.
They are currently in a custody battle over Dream.
COMMENTS