Coronavirus: Nominate a front-line friend for craft beer thanks to Dundas, Ont. brewery

A local craft brewery wants to buy a beer for 25,000 “front line friends.”

Shawn and Ed Brewing in Dundas is asking the general public to nominate a front-line friend on social media by sharing their stories and hardships during the coronavirus pandemic and tagging the brewery’s Instagram and Facebook accounts (@lagershed).

Co-founder Ed Madronich says a four-pack of beer will then made be available for curbside pickup at their Hatt Street brewery.

He says the idea came out of asking what the brewery could do to support the community since “we don’t do spirits, so we can’t do hand sanitizer, and we can’t make PPE (personal protective equipment).”

“When a friend does a good turn for you, you want to buy that friend a beer and that’s what this initiative is all about,” Madronich said, noting the efforts of all Hamiltonians working long hours to keep the community healthy and safe.

Madronich says they aren’t defining what constitutes a front-line friend during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that it can range from health-care workers to grocery store employees and truck drivers.

The gift can be collected via curbside pickup between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. every day at the brewery, while supplies last.