Montreal borough launches flood watch as more mitigation measures put in place

Officials in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough are keeping an eye on water levels in the area as flood season approaches, with some bouts of localized flooding already taking place.

Giant blue-and-green barriers stand by the water’s edge off Bouchard Street in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

The water barrier system was one of many installed over the weekend by city workers as flood prevention measures in the area increase.

Monday’s 28-millimetre rainfall caused some minor flooding on René-Émard Street, though the problem was quickly resolved, according to borough Mayor Jim Beis.

Giant muscle walls are standing at the ready just off Bouchard st. In Pierrefonds, as the borough prepares for flooding despite water levels being stable.#flooding pic.twitter.com/DbkrS5WNpN — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) April 14, 2020

“The amount of water we received with the rainfall, they were just not strong enough with all the water that was accumulating in the storm sewer,” Beis said.

Additional pumps have been moved to accommodate the overflow, the mayor says.

Some 35 industrial water pumps have been installed throughout the borough, according to Beis, to help with the sewer overflow, which was a recurring issue in 2017 and 2019.

Mitigation measures have been in place throughout the borough since late March.

Beis says this is the earliest the flood response has been launched despite water levels remaining stable.

“Regardless of what is happening in real time, we are well prepared and ready to mobilize and put more measures in place so that we are not scrambling,” Beis said.

Palettes of sandbags have also been distributed in flood-prone areas, and several line Lauzon Street.

Beis says he hopes people will have what they need when the time comes.

Water levels continue to be monitored on a daily basis by officials.