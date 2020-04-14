Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Montreal borough launches flood watch as more mitigation measures put in place

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 2:46 pm
Pierrefonds ready as borough begins flood watch
WATCH: Heavy rainfall led to localized flooding in Montreal's Pierrefonds borough on Tuesday, but Mayor Jim Beis says the borough is ready for spring flooding.

Officials in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough are keeping an eye on water levels in the area as flood season approaches, with some bouts of localized flooding already taking place.

Giant blue-and-green barriers stand by the water’s edge off Bouchard Street in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

The water barrier system was one of many installed over the weekend by city workers as flood prevention measures in the area increase.

READ MORE: Montrealers asked to prepare for rising waters as coronavirus pandemic affects flooding response

Monday’s 28-millimetre rainfall caused some minor flooding on René-Émard Street, though the problem was quickly resolved, according to borough Mayor Jim Beis.

Story continues below advertisement

“The amount of water we received with the rainfall, they were just not strong enough with all the water that was accumulating in the storm sewer,” Beis said.

Additional pumps have been moved to accommodate the overflow, the mayor says.

Some 35 industrial water pumps have been installed throughout the borough, according to Beis, to help with the sewer overflow, which was a recurring issue in 2017 and 2019.

READ MORE: Why COVID-19 could affect spring flooding response in Quebec

Mitigation measures have been in place throughout the borough since late March.

Beis says this is the earliest the flood response has been launched despite water levels remaining stable.

“Regardless of what is happening in real time, we are well prepared and ready to mobilize and put more measures in place so that we are not scrambling,” Beis said.

READ MORE: Pierrefonds borough prepares for flood season during coronavirus pandemic

Palettes of sandbags have also been distributed in flood-prone areas, and several line Lauzon Street.

Beis says he hopes people will have what they need when the time comes.

Story continues below advertisement

Water levels continue to be monitored on a daily basis by officials.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec floodsQuebec floodingPierrefonds-RoxboropierrefondsMontreal floodingJim BeisFlooding newsFlood watchWater levelsSpring floodsPierrefonds floodingMontreal Flood
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.