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Environment

Rare sightings of killer whale: Nova Scotia boaters warned to keep their distance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2026 11:45 am
1 min read
A killer whale is pictured near Nova Scotia's Canso Causeway in this handout photo on Sunday, July 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Kayla Partridge (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
A killer whale is pictured near Nova Scotia's Canso Causeway in this handout photo on Sunday, July 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Kayla Partridge (Mandatory Credit). SDV
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A marine conservation group in Nova Scotia has confirmed multiple sightings of a lone killer whale near the Canso Causeway, saying such sightings are rare.

The Marine Animal Response Society posted messages on social media on the weekend, saying the solitary orca had been spotted in the last few days and appeared to be in good shape.

The causeway links mainland Nova Scotia with Cape Breton.

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Meanwhile, the non-profit group is asking boaters to give the whale plenty of room, adding that federal rules require vessels to stay at least 100 metres from any whales.

A marine conservation group in Nova Scotia has confirmed multiple sightings of a lone killer whale near the Canso Causeway, saying such sightings are rare. Here are some photos and videos from one social media user.

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The group says it has received numerous reports of vessels near the whale, saying that information had been forwarded to the federal Fisheries Department.

They say federal fishery officers have been dispatched to the area to investigate possible violations of the federal Fisheries Act.

“The best way to enjoy this rare visitor is from shore,” the conservation group says. “Giving the whale plenty of space helps reduce disturbance and allows it to move through the area naturally.”

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