Montrealers asked to prepare for rising waters as coronavirus pandemic affects flooding response

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Montreal is asking residents who live in areas prone to flooding to put preventive measures in place as the long weekend begins and amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Homeowners are urged to take any necessary steps to safeguard their properties in a notice from the city on Friday. This includes creating sandbags, preparing an emergency kit and having an evacuation plan.

Residents in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève, Senneville and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue are asked to be vigilant in the coming days.

However, due to COVID-19, the city warns that people must still abide by physical-distancing measures if they prepare sandbags.

The Quebec government is also not offering up emergency shelters for flood victims this spring. In March, the province’s public security minister said the measure was necessary to avoid the spread of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, the city is asking citizens to prepare a plan or backup accommodations if they are forced to leave their homes.

READ MORE: Pierrefonds borough prepares for flood season during coronavirus pandemic

Authorities are monitoring water levels in high-risk areas and the city said in a statement it is ready to intervene if spring flooding occurs.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Earlier this week, the city launched a campaign where flood officials will be visiting homes in high-risk areas throughout April to ensure residents are prepared.

In 2019, historic spring flooding hit at least 250 Quebec municipalities and forced thousands of residents to flee their homes.

1:55 Pierrefonds on guard as flood season approaches Pierrefonds on guard as flood season approaches