Coronavirus: Winnipeg School Division working on plan to let students pick up locker contents

Schools across Winnipeg remain closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many are prepping to let kids pick up items from their lockers and grab anything they may need to learn from home.

The Winnipeg School Division’s Radean Carter compared planning safe and efficient locker clearouts to organizing a military operation.

“We have to keep that six-foot distance, we have to make sure it’s on a schedule so we don’t have any more than 10 people in the area at a time,” said Carter.

“What the high schools are doing is scheduling appointments.”

Carter said parents need to be aware that unless they’ve received a message specifically letting them know when their children can pick up their stuff, students should not be sent to school because they won’t be allowed in.

“I really, really have to stress this for parents… A, you’re not going to be let into the school because they’re closed to the public, and B, your kid’s stuff from their locker probably isn’t ready to be picked up yet,” Carter said.

Carter said educational assistants and school support staff will be bagging up all of the items in students’ lockers and getting them ready for safe pickup so students don’t even have to come inside.

“They’re going to clean out the lockers, bag the materials and tag it according to whose locker it is, and then leave it near the front door so that when someone shows up and proves who they are, they can then pick up those bags of goods,” Carter said.

If schools end up starting classes again before the end of June, Carter said there’s nothing the kids will be taking home in the spring — textbooks, gym clothes and so on — that they can’t easily bring back with them in a few months.

