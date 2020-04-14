Menu

Crime

Peterborough man assaults woman with rock, damages transit bus at intersection: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 11:50 am
A Peterborough man is accusing of assaulting a woman with a rock and then damaging a transit bus on Saturday morning.
A Peterborough man is accusing of assaulting a woman with a rock and then damaging a transit bus on Saturday morning. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing charges, including assault with a weapon and mischief, after an incident involving a woman and a city bus on Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., the Peterborough Police Service received a call about a man who had allegedly attempted to pull a windshield wiper off of a city bus in the middle of the intersection of Lansdowne Street and Ashburnham Drive in the city’s west end.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged after alleged assault on transit terminal security guard

Police found the suspect and discovered the bus had a damaged wiper blade and a headlight.

Police say that just prior to the incident, the suspect allegedly threw a rock and struck the leg of a woman who was walking in the same area.

Peter Clark Bittner, 38, of no fixed address in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 23, police said.

