Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged after alleged assault on transit terminal security guard

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 11:32 am
Peterborough police responded to a report of assault involving a transit terminal worker on Tuesday.
Peterborough police responded to a report of assault involving a transit terminal worker on Tuesday. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing several charges, including assault and uttering threats, following an alleged incident involving a security guard at a transit terminal on Tuesday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were dispatched to the Simcoe Street bus terminal around 9:30 a.m. to assist a security guard with an unwanted man who was reportedly attempting to get on a city bus.

According to police, it was reported the man had threatened and assaulted the security guard.

READ MORE: By-reservation evening transit service launches in Peterborough during coronavirus pandemic

Police located the suspect, and when they attempted to arrest him, the man allegedly resisted. Police allege he provided officers with a false identity and was found in possession of a quantity of heroin, a weigh scale and a large quantity of cash.

Joseph Oscar Devereaux, 21, of Townsend Street, was arrested and charged with assault, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, uttering threats, obstructing a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, failure to comply with probation and failure to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Peterborough taking precautions with COVID-19 and public transit
Peterborough taking precautions with COVID-19 and public transit
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeDrug PossessionSimcoe StreetSecurity GuardPeterborough TransitPeterborough assaultPeterborough busSimcoe Street bus terminal
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.