Peterborough man charged after alleged assault on transit terminal security guard

A Peterborough man is facing several charges, including assault and uttering threats, following an alleged incident involving a security guard at a transit terminal on Tuesday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were dispatched to the Simcoe Street bus terminal around 9:30 a.m. to assist a security guard with an unwanted man who was reportedly attempting to get on a city bus.

According to police, it was reported the man had threatened and assaulted the security guard.

Police located the suspect, and when they attempted to arrest him, the man allegedly resisted. Police allege he provided officers with a false identity and was found in possession of a quantity of heroin, a weigh scale and a large quantity of cash.

Joseph Oscar Devereaux, 21, of Townsend Street, was arrested and charged with assault, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, uttering threats, obstructing a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, failure to comply with probation and failure to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

