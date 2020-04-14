New Glasgow police charge 5 people for failing to social distance over Easter weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A handful of people in Pictou County were fined over the long weekend for disobeying public health orders.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they charged five people Easter Sunday for failing to social distance, a violation of Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act.

On Sunday afternoon, police say two men, 29 and 23, who live in different households were charged for visiting each other and not maintaining social distance.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Later that evening, police say they charged an another three men, 61, 62 and 70, for being in one vehicle, despite living in three separate homes.

“New Glasgow Regional Police would like to thank most residents throughout Pictou County who are adhering to the directives set forth under the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts. But the small percentage of individuals who do not follow the directives of physical distancing are putting health and safety at risk,” said New Glasgow police in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, a Trenton man was ticketed for failing to social distance while shopping at Walmart in New Glasgow.

Each individual fine costs $1,000.