Sunalta shooting: Calgary police looking for man ‘who has information’ on homicide

Calgary police want help finding a man “who has information” about last week’s homicide in the Sunalta neighbourhood, according to the police service.

On April 9, police found Calgarian Jovaughan Meek, 28, in medical distress inside his vehicle in the 1500 block of 16 Avenue Southwest. He died of his injuries in hospital, police say.

Investigators believe Taylor Calfchild, 24, who also goes by Taylor Hall, has information about Meek’s death.

Calfchild is five feet seven inches tall with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair. Police say he might “have ties to Calgary and Siksika Nation.”

If you have information, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877.

