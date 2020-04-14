Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Sunalta shooting: Calgary police looking for man ‘who has information’ on homicide

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 8:06 am
Calgary investigators believe Taylor Calfchild, 24, has information about Jovaughan Meek's death.
Calgary investigators believe Taylor Calfchild, 24, has information about Jovaughan Meek's death. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police want help finding a man “who has information” about last week’s homicide in the Sunalta neighbourhood, according to the police service.

On April 9, police found Calgarian Jovaughan Meek, 28, in medical distress inside his vehicle in the 1500 block of 16 Avenue Southwest. He died of his injuries in hospital, police say.

Related News

READ MORE: Man killed in Thursday shooting in Sunalta — Calgary police

Investigators believe Taylor Calfchild, 24, who also goes by Taylor Hall, has information about Meek’s death.

Calfchild is five feet seven inches tall with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair. Police say he might “have ties to Calgary and Siksika Nation.”

If you have information, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary PoliceCalgary ShootingCalgary HomicideCalgary DeathCalgary fatal shootingfatal shooting calgaryCalgary Police ServicJovaughan MeekSunalta ShootingTaylor Calfchild
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.