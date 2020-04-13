Peterborough Public Health reports 1 new case of COVID-19 in area, 4 new resolved cases

The health unit representing Peterborough and area reported one new case of the novel coronavirus on Monday.
According to Peterborough Public Health, there are now 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an additional case since their Sunday situation report. There’s also two dozen resolved cases, four more since Sunday.
The health unit on Sunday reported its first death related to COVID-19: Dr. George Dimitroff, 68, who died while at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. The area’s Catholic school board – where Dimitroff worked for 27 years – confirmed his identity on Monday.
COVID-19 outbreaks remain in effect at PRHC and two long-term care facilities in the city, the health unit stated: Riverview Manor and St. Joseph’s at Fleming.
Peterborough Public Health says of 1,342 people tested, 1,021 people (76 per cent) have tested negative for COVID-19 while 268 cases remain under investigation (test results pending). The health unit represents the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.
On Monday, the province of Ontario reported 421 new coronavirus cases, bringing the overall provincial total to 7,470 confirmed cases and 291 deaths.View link »
