Alberta testing anti-malaria drug as early COVID-19 treatment

A provincial trial is set to begin in Alberta to investigate the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, a drug normally used for treating malaria, as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

It will aim to see if the drug could help people most at risk of severe symptoms from the novel coronavirus.

The Alberta Hope COVID-19 study will recruit 1,600 at-risk Albertans to determine whether taking a five-day treatment of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) lowers their hospitalization rates.

“We will be targeting Albertans who are at risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19,” University of Calgary’s Dr. Luanne Metz, who is leading the study, said in a news release Monday.

“Those include people over 18, living independently, who have an underlying medical condition which has proven to contribute to the worsening of symptoms, and eventual hospitalization,” Metz said. Tweet This

Eligible trial participants will be informed by Alberta Health Services after testing for COVID-19. If approved as a participant, they will be delivered either a dose of HCQ or a placebo. Two-thirds of the participants will receive the active drug, and one-third will receive the placebo.

The study is being led by the University of Calgary and University of Alberta, with support from the provincial government and AHS, among other stakeholders.

“Clinical trials like this will give healthcare professionals more evidence to determine how best to care for patients,” Dr. Kathryn Todd with Alberta Health Services said.

Hydroxychloroquine is officially approved for treating malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

“As we’ve learned from other countries, hospital systems can become overwhelmed by those infected with the virus who need critical care,” Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro said.

“Our goal is to reduce the risk of severe disease experienced by individuals and reduce the burden on the health-care system by helping people recover from the effects of the virus at home.” Tweet This

The Alberta trial will be funded by a consortium, including a $280,000 grant from the provincial government. The study is anticipated to begin recruiting participants on April 15, with researchers hoping to have results by the end of summer.

