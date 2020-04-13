Menu

Crime

Coronavirus: Cambridge woman arrested, accused of coughing on senior in Starbucks drive-thru

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 9:47 am
Video appears to show man spitting on Vancouver condo elevator buttons
WATCH ABOVE: Video appears to show man spitting on Vancouver condo elevator buttons

A Cambridge woman has been arrested after police allege she coughed on a senior at a Starbucks in Cambridge, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that on March 20, an argument broke out between two drivers using the drive-thru at the coffeehouse.

READ MORE: Police looking for man who allegedly spit at Tim Hortons staff in Waterloo, Ont.

Police allege that a 42-year-old woman got out of her car and approached the elderly woman’s vehicle.

During the ensuing altercation, they say the woman stuck her head inside the car and coughed in the elderly woman’s face.

READ MORE: Alleged grocery store spitter in Guelph located, charged with assault

Police allege she also coughed on the car’s door handles.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

Police say a 42-year-old woman is facing several charges, including assault and common nuisance endangering life.

