Coronavirus: Cambridge woman arrested, accused of coughing on senior in Starbucks drive-thru

A Cambridge woman has been arrested after police allege she coughed on a senior at a Starbucks in Cambridge, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say that on March 20, an argument broke out between two drivers using the drive-thru at the coffeehouse.

Police allege that a 42-year-old woman got out of her car and approached the elderly woman’s vehicle.

During the ensuing altercation, they say the woman stuck her head inside the car and coughed in the elderly woman’s face.

Police allege she also coughed on the car’s door handles.

Police say a 42-year-old woman is facing several charges, including assault and common nuisance endangering life.

