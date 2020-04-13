Shoppers thwart robbery at Halifax cannabis shop

Send this page to someone via email

Part of Gottingen Street was closed to traffic Sunday evening as police investigated an attempted robbery at a cannabis shop in Halifax’s north end.

Halifax Regional Police say there were called to the Farm Assists on Gottingen Street just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of an altercation. Several people were involved, including one person allegedly wielding a knife, according to police.

Police say a man entered the cannabis dispensary, took out a knife and attempted to rob the store. However, his attempts were quashed when he was “subdued by multiple persons already inside the business,” according to Halifax Police in a press release.

Police say no one was injured in the altercation, and the man is now in police custody.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police.

Story continues below advertisement