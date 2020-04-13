Shoppers thwart robbery at Halifax cannabis shop

Part of Gottingen Street was closed to traffic Sunday evening as police investigated an attempted robbery at a cannabis shop in Halifax’s north end.
Halifax Regional Police say there were called to the Farm Assists on Gottingen Street just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of an altercation. Several people were involved, including one person allegedly wielding a knife, according to police.
Police say a man entered the cannabis dispensary, took out a knife and attempted to rob the store. However, his attempts were quashed when he was “subdued by multiple persons already inside the business,” according to Halifax Police in a press release.
Police say no one was injured in the altercation, and the man is now in police custody.
Anyone with more information is asked to call police.
