7 new coronavirus cases, 17 recoveries reported in Saskatchewan

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 4:00 pm
Updated April 12, 2020 4:16 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS / NIAID-RML via AP

Saskatchewan reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and two presumptive cases on Sunday afternoon, bringing the total of reported cases in the province to 298.

The presumptive positives are due to more testing machines being added in Saskatchewan. According to health officials, the first 10 positive specimens identified by the new machine at Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL) must be considered presumptive positives and require confirmation from their second machine.

In addition, Meadow Lake has started testing and these cases are considered presumptive positives until confirmed by the RRPL.

Active cases continue to decline, dropping from 138 on Saturday to 130. These represent the total number of cases not including recoveries and deaths.
The province reported 17 more recoveries on Sunday, bringing the total to 167.
Four COVID-19 related deaths have been reported to date.
Saskatoon remains the province’s epicentre for the virus with 147 cases reported in the city. There are 63 cases in Regina, and 56 cases in northern Saskatchewan.
Officials reported 15 cases in the south region, 10 in the central region and seven in the far north.
Twenty cases involve people under the age of 19 while the remainder of cases involve adults.
There are 32 cases involving health-care workers, although the source of their infection many not be from work.
To date the province has completed 19,276 COVID-19 tests.
Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, was not available for comment on Sunday. He is expected to provide a live update on Monday.
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. All international travellers returning to Saskatchewan are required to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

