7 new coronavirus cases, 17 recoveries reported in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and two presumptive cases on Sunday afternoon, bringing the total of reported cases in the province to 298.
The presumptive positives are due to more testing machines being added in Saskatchewan. According to health officials, the first 10 positive specimens identified by the new machine at Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL) must be considered presumptive positives and require confirmation from their second machine.
In addition, Meadow Lake has started testing and these cases are considered presumptive positives until confirmed by the RRPL.
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:
Health officials caution against all international travel. All international travellers returning to Saskatchewan are required to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.
Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.
To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.
