Paramedics’ medical kit stolen from Kelowna ambulance station returned

Send this page to someone via email

Paramedics’ equipment that was taken during a vehicle break-in at a Kelowna ambulance station early Saturday morning wasn’t missing for long.

A tip from the public lead to the return of the stolen medical kit over the weekend, according to the Provincial Health Services Authority.

READ MORE: Catalytic converters stolen from three ambulances in Delta

The health authority said the specialized medical kit, used by advanced life support paramedics, was stolen after someone broke into a BC Emergency Health Services vehicle parked outside an ambulance station on Keehn Road in Rutland.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Due to information from the public, by Sunday morning police had located the kit, contained in a backpack, and return it to paramedics, the health authority said.

READ MORE: Okanagan paramedic voices concern about proposed wage drop

The Provincial Health Services Authority said the backpack was returned “fully intact, including all the specialized medical equipment.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We would like to give a huge thank you to everyone who helped out, we appreciate all the support we are receiving from the public,” the health authority said in a statement.

This is not the first time B.C. paramedics have been targeted by thieves during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of March, someone stole catalytic converters off of three ambulances in Delta.