Catalytic converters stolen from three ambulances in Delta

Delta’s police chief has expressed frustration following the theft of catalytic converters from three ambulances.

Chief Neil Dubord said the thefts were reported to police Tuesday night, and investigators so far have no suspects or video evidence.

“I am an optimistic person who usually [sees] the good in most — otherwise I would not be in this profession,” Dubord wrote in a Facebook post. “But it is on days like today I realize that criminals have no conscience.”

Catalytic converters, which work to filter harmful pollution from vehicle exhaust, are popular targets for thieves because they’re filled with valuable metals such as palladium and rhodium that can be sold to scrap metal yards.

In November, Coquitlam RCMP put out an alert after it reported a 335-per-cent spike in catalytic converter thefts.

ICBC says catalytic converter thefts in the first 11 months of 2019 cost the insurer about $900,000. Once December numbers are calculated, it could set a new record.

— With files from Simon Little