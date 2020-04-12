NSHA warning of potential COVID-19 exposure at Halifax restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

NSHA Public Health is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at G-Street Pizza, 2302 Gottingen Street, on April 4 and April 6.

Public Health said it’s directly contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the individual or people confirmed to have COVID-19.

While most people have been contacted, Public Health said there could be some contacts that it is not aware of.

“It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 20, 2020,” NSHA said in a statement released on Sunday.

According to Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose and headache.

People are advised that if they have two or more of the above symptoms, they must call 811 for assessment.

