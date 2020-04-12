Truck driver suffers minor injuries after rollover, fire on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a truck driver suffered only minor injuries after a rollover and fire on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Sunday.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway past Mississauga Road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the truck crashed into a barrier in a construction zone and rolled over.

Schmidt said there was “massive damage” to the concrete wall.

The truck, which was filled with rolls of paper, also caught fire.

Schmidt said the highway is very narrow in some places near where the crash occurred.

The driver of the truck suffered only minor cuts.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed in the area following the crash.

Transport truck fire #Hwy401 eb and wb between Winston and Erin Mills https://t.co/hdOiMq98VA — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 12, 2020

Fortunately no serious injuries. Transport truck driver collided into crash cushion and rolled over in a construction zone on #Hwy401/Winston Churchill Blvd.

OPP beginning to clear the backlog of traffic. Expect delays pic.twitter.com/kMhzPVbVPG — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 12, 2020

