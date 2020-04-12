Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Truck driver suffers minor injuries after rollover, fire on Highway 401 in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 3:12 pm
The truck caught fire in a construction zone in the westbound lanes of Highway 401, police said. .
The truck caught fire in a construction zone in the westbound lanes of Highway 401, police said. . Twitter / @OPP_HSD

Ontario Provincial Police say a truck driver suffered only minor injuries after a rollover and fire on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Sunday.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway past Mississauga Road.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the truck crashed into a barrier in a construction zone and rolled over.

Schmidt said there was “massive damage” to the concrete wall.

READ MORE: No injuries after huge fire at apple orchard in Durham Region

The truck, which was filled with rolls of paper, also caught fire.

Schmidt said the highway is very narrow in some places near where the crash occurred.

The driver of the truck suffered only minor cuts.

Story continues below advertisement

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed in the area following the crash.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceMississaugahighway 401Highway 401 crashTruck RolloverErin Mills Parkwayhighway 401 rollover
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.