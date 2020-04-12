Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

No injuries after huge fire at apple orchard in Durham Region

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 1:39 pm
Updated April 12, 2020 1:45 pm
Fire crews battle blaze at Durham Region orchard
No injuries were reported after a huge fire at an apple orchard in Clarington. Algoma Orchards Gourmet Market said on Facebook that the damage was contained to the backyard of the facility.

No injuries have been reported after a huge fire at an apple orchard in Durham Region on Sunday.

The fire broke out at Algoma Orchards Gourmet Market in Clarington, Ont.

“Our beloved Algoma Orchards experienced a loss early this morning,” a post on the business’ Facebook page read.

READ MORE: 1 dead after vehicle crashes into Princes’ Gates at Toronto’s Exhibition Place

“However, the facility is safe and the damage was contained to the backyard. Our sincerest thanks to all the emergency responders, firefighters, police and ambulance, who worked tirelessly to contain the blaze.”

It’s unclear what sparked the fire.

Images from the scene showed a huge plume of smoke over the facility during the blaze.

Roads were closed in the area, but have since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
durham regionDurham Regional PoliceclaringtonDurham Region fireAlgoma Orchards Gourmet MarketApple Orchard Fire Durham
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.