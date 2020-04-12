No injuries after huge fire at apple orchard in Durham Region

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries have been reported after a huge fire at an apple orchard in Durham Region on Sunday.

The fire broke out at Algoma Orchards Gourmet Market in Clarington, Ont.

“Our beloved Algoma Orchards experienced a loss early this morning,” a post on the business’ Facebook page read.

“However, the facility is safe and the damage was contained to the backyard. Our sincerest thanks to all the emergency responders, firefighters, police and ambulance, who worked tirelessly to contain the blaze.”

It’s unclear what sparked the fire.

Images from the scene showed a huge plume of smoke over the facility during the blaze.

Roads were closed in the area, but have since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

**Area has been cleared** Road Closure – Dar Cla Townline Rd. / Hy 2, Newcastle @ClaringtonON

, DRPS assisting Fire in responding to structure fire. Thank you for avoiding the area. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) April 12, 2020