Victim suffers serious injuries in Brampton shooting

A male victim suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Brampton Sunday morning, officials say.
Crews were called to the area of McLaughlin Road and Denison Avenue, north of Queen Street West, around 4:30 a.m.
Police said a male victim was rushed to a trauma centre.
Officers said shell casings were located, and images from the scene showed police tape around a home in the area.
There is no word on the victim’s age or identity.
