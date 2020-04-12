Menu

Crime

Victim suffers serious injuries in Brampton shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 9:56 am
Police said officers received reports of shots fired in the area of McLaughlin Road and Denison Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Police said officers received reports of shots fired in the area of McLaughlin Road and Denison Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A male victim suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Brampton Sunday morning, officials say.

Crews were called to the area of McLaughlin Road and Denison Avenue, north of Queen Street West, around 4:30 a.m.

Police said a male victim was rushed to a trauma centre.

Officers said shell casings were located, and images from the scene showed police tape around a home in the area.

There is no word on the victim’s age or identity.

Story continues below advertisement
