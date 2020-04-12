Victim suffers serious injuries in Brampton shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A male victim suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Brampton Sunday morning, officials say.

Crews were called to the area of McLaughlin Road and Denison Avenue, north of Queen Street West, around 4:30 a.m.

Police said a male victim was rushed to a trauma centre.

Officers said shell casings were located, and images from the scene showed police tape around a home in the area.

There is no word on the victim’s age or identity.

The victim’s condition has not been updated by Hospital officials. The Duty Inspector has left the scene. 22 CIB has carriage of the investigation. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 12, 2020

