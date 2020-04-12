Menu

Canada

Multiple vehicles go up in flames in Old Sambro Road: Halifax police

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 10:27 am
Halifax Regional Police have responded to reports of multiple vehicles on fire in the parking lot of a business located in the 800 block of Old Sambro Road in Halifax.

The incident occurred just after 12 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement released by police.

“No one was injured in this fire which was quickly extinguished by Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency,” police said.

HRP also noted that the preliminary investigation by responding officers suggests the suspicious fire began at one unoccupied vehicle which was destroyed and spread to a second unoccupied vehicle parked nearby.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5016.  Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

