Canada

Government working to extend emergency benefits to seasonal workers: employment minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2020 5:54 pm
Updated April 11, 2020 6:00 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Singh says feds have assured him they will work towards closing gaps in CERB
WATCH: Singh says feds have assured him they will work towards closing gaps in CERB

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough says the federal government is working on ways to ensure seasonal workers who do not currently qualify for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit will be able to apply.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

Opposition MPs grilled Liberal cabinet ministers about the full package of emergency measures as part of a special sitting of Parliament Saturday to pass the Trudeau government’s wage subsidy program.

The program is aimed at helping Canadians weather the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: All CERB claims to be approved, feds will check eligibility later

Break down of new COVID-19 benefit for workers
Break down of new COVID-19 benefit for workers

Qualtrough says the government is currently working on changes to the CERB, which pays $2,000 a month for up to four months to workers whose income has disappeared due to COVID-19.

She says regulatory changes are needed to allow seasonal workers who currently don’t meet criteria for the emergency benefit to become eligible.

READ MORE: The new COVID-19 benefit for workers has launched: Here’s how to apply

Qualtrough says those regulatory changes are being considered, and she is working hard to ensure seasonal workers will have access to the CERB.

Saskatchewan workers begin CERB claims, still concern for students
Saskatchewan workers begin CERB claims, still concern for students
© 2020 The Canadian Press
