Winnipeg Transit spring schedule starting Easter weekend

Winnipeg Transit is launching its spring schedule this weekend.
On Sunday, the new schedule will be in effect, including a new transit network in southwest Winnipeg connected to the new BLUE rapid transit line.
BLUE will travel from Downtown to the University of Manitoba and St. Norbert, using the 11-kilometre Southwest Transitway.
Transit officials want to remind people to only use the bus for essential trips and to practice social distancing as COVID-19 safety measures continue.
New routes that will begin operating April 12:
• BLUE
• 635 Osborne Village
• 641 Lindenwoods West
• 642 Lindenwoods East
• 649 Chevrier
• 650 McGillivray
• 662 Richmond
• 671 Dalhousie
• 672 Killarney
• 676 Bridgwater/River Road
• 677 Wilkes
• 690 Industrial
• 691 Whyte Ridge
• 693 Waverley Heights
• 694 Wildwood
Existing routes that will change April 12:
• 23 Broadway/William
• 29 Sherbrook/Stafford
• 47 Transcona
• 60 Pembina
• 65 Grant Express
• 66 Grant
• 68 Grosvenor
• 74 Kenaston
• 78 Waverley
• 91 St. Norbert
Routes being replaced that will stop operating April 12:
• 51 St. Vital Centre/University of Manitoba
• 64 Lindenwoods Express
• 72 South Point/University of Manitoba
• 76 St. Vital Centre/University of Manitoba
• 84 Lindenwoods/Fort Rouge Station
• 86 Bridgwater/Fort Rouge Station
• 94 Pembina/Wildwood/Whyte
• 99 City Hall/Windermere
• 109 St. Norbert Dart
• 137 Richmond Super Express
• 161 University Super Express
• 162 Richmond Express
• 163 Waverley Heights Express
• 170 University of Manitoba/St. Norbert/Downtown
• 180 Industrial Express
• 181 Whyte Ridge Express
• 183 Richmond West Express
• 185 Osborne Village Express
