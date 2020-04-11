Winnipeg Transit spring schedule starting Easter weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Winnipeg Transit is launching its spring schedule this weekend.

On Sunday, the new schedule will be in effect, including a new transit network in southwest Winnipeg connected to the new BLUE rapid transit line.

BLUE will travel from Downtown to the University of Manitoba and St. Norbert, using the 11-kilometre Southwest Transitway.

Transit officials want to remind people to only use the bus for essential trips and to practice social distancing as COVID-19 safety measures continue.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Transit to begin disinfecting city buses Saturday

New routes that will begin operating April 12:

• BLUE

• 635 Osborne Village

• 641 Lindenwoods West

• 642 Lindenwoods East

• 649 Chevrier

• 650 McGillivray

• 662 Richmond

• 671 Dalhousie

• 672 Killarney

• 676 Bridgwater/River Road

• 677 Wilkes

• 690 Industrial

• 691 Whyte Ridge

• 693 Waverley Heights

• 694 Wildwood

Story continues below advertisement

1:26 Winnipeg funds and slashes transit programs in same 2020 budget Winnipeg funds and slashes transit programs in same 2020 budget

Existing routes that will change April 12:

• 23 Broadway/William

• 29 Sherbrook/Stafford

• 47 Transcona

• 60 Pembina

• 65 Grant Express

• 66 Grant

• 68 Grosvenor

• 74 Kenaston

• 78 Waverley

• 91 St. Norbert

Routes being replaced that will stop operating April 12:

• 51 St. Vital Centre/University of Manitoba

• 64 Lindenwoods Express

• 72 South Point/University of Manitoba

• 76 St. Vital Centre/University of Manitoba

• 84 Lindenwoods/Fort Rouge Station

• 86 Bridgwater/Fort Rouge Station

• 94 Pembina/Wildwood/Whyte

• 99 City Hall/Windermere

• 109 St. Norbert Dart

• 137 Richmond Super Express

• 161 University Super Express

• 162 Richmond Express

• 163 Waverley Heights Express

• 170 University of Manitoba/St. Norbert/Downtown

• 180 Industrial Express

• 181 Whyte Ridge Express

• 183 Richmond West Express

• 185 Osborne Village Express

1:19 Winnipeg Transit takes buses out of service after driver has flu-like symptoms Winnipeg Transit takes buses out of service after driver has flu-like symptoms