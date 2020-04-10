Coronavirus: Social distancing through Easter weekend in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Easter weekends across the province are being celebrated differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Saskatchewan’s chief medical officer Dr. Saqib Shahab urged residents to observe the holiday but not to gather together.

“Leaders in faith communities have been reaching out,” he said.

“There are many great ways of celebrating religious events in ways that do not put members of that religious faith group at risk.” Tweet This

Deacon Eric Gurash with the Archdiocese of Regina will continue with traditional Easter services throughout the weekend, preaching services to empty pews and instead asking worshippers to watch via live stream.

“Our celebration this week really speaks well into those situations, they speak words of comfort and of hope, I think even in a virtual way people are really in need of right now.”

Dr. Shahab wants residents to choose to stay home this long weekend and find other ways to connect with family and friends.

“It is very critical that we minimize face-to-face gatherings,” he said.

“It is really important that we continue to practise physical distancing over the next few days and weeks that we celebrate within our household and celebrate with others virtually.”

Video services like Zoom or Facetime can be used to help people feel virtually connected while physically apart.