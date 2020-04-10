Coronavirus: Private campgrounds around Lethbridge still open despite public closures

Bridgeview RV Resort and Campground in Lethbridge is open year-round, and managers say they have seen a spike in demand as campers return earlier than usual from the United States for the summer months.
Husband and wife duo Kathy and Ron Regher manage Bridgeview, and say they are working very closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure they are doing everything they can to help keep their facility safe.
They consider their RV Resort essential for travellers who have no where else to turn.
“We’re happy to give [service] to people, and make sure that their needs are being met, especially at this time with COVID because they don’t have a set home space,” Kathy Reghersaid.
Those in their quarantine period aren’t allowed to exit their camper vehicles unless necessary for maintenance.
“If they have to empty their sewer, they have to do that,” said Kathy. “If they’re filling their rig with water, they have to do that – but they have to get right back into their RV.”
The facility is staying below 50 per cent capacity, as recommended by AHS.
For essential products such as food, management has provided all campers with the office phone number for any necessities. They are doing grocery runs, propane runs, and dog walking through volunteers for those who shouldn’t be leaving their site.
The site has also closed all washroom and laundry facilities.
While Bridgeview is open all year, some seasonal campgrounds haven’t officially opened yet.
Glory Reimer, the owner of Creepy Hollow Campground in Warner, Alta., says she plans to only take on long-term campers who are self-sufficient.
“Currently our long-term site campers are allowed to come and go, but I’m not allowing it to be open to the public right now,” said Reimer. She adds campers are responsible for their own water and dumping.
Creepy Hollow also offers a popular haunted house attraction each fall, bringing in many people from surrounding communities. Reimer hopes life will be back to normal once the time comes to set up their attraction.
“Our whole purpose in life is our haunted house and scaring people,” she said.
