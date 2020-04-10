Winnipeg man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting another man, chasing down vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after police say he fired multiple shots at a vehicle with two people inside, with one of those shots hitting another man.

Police said the suspect drove to a neighbourhood Wednesday night in the St. James-Assiniboia area when a dispute erupted between him and two adults, a man and woman, who were in another vehicle.

The suspect then allegedly shot into the other vehicle, hitting the man and just missing the woman. The victims took off and police said the suspect chased them and continued to fire his gun, before the pair was able to escape and head to the hospital.

Police said the three people involved knew each other.

The victim was found at the doors of the Misericordia Hospital and was treated by paramedics before being transported to Health Sciences Centre.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, 23-year-old Ryan Blandford also faces 10 other charges, with a number of them firearm-related.