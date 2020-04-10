How the coronavirus crisis can impact mental health and what you can do about it

Send this page to someone via email

Health professionals have expressed concern about the toll the coronavirus crisis is having on people’s mental health.

Stacy Ashton with Crisis Centre BC says its helpline is being flooded with calls from people trying to cope with the COVID-19 crisis.

4:21 Mental health initiatives during COVID-19 Mental health initiatives during COVID-19

“They may have loved ones who are ill, they may have lost a job and they’re not sure what to do, they may have a lot of kids at home and that can be overwhelming,” Ashton said.

Rules around physical distancing are also leaving many people feeling isolated, an issue that is a concern for provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as much as the province’s caseload.

2:05 Make time to take care of your mental health during COVID-19 pandemic Make time to take care of your mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

“I encourage people to talk to your physician if you have one — they can talk to you through virtual care,” Henry said.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not just adults who are struggling to cope. Experts say children are also feeling anxiety.

“It will come out in their bodies and it will come out in behaviour, so we’re likely to see disruptions in sleep routines and eating routines for kids that are feeling it and also an escalation in terms of challenging behaviour,” psychologist Dr. Vanessa Lapointe said.

2:05 Make time to take care of your mental health during COVID-19 pandemic Make time to take care of your mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

A pandemic that seems to have hit us suddenly is leading some to believe we’re on the way to a serious mental health crisis that may not end when the pandemic does.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ashton says people may experience nightmares and feelings of panic that could linger after the pandemic is over.

2:30 Dr. Bonnie urges British Columbians to ‘hold the line’ to stop spread of COVID-19 Dr. Bonnie urges British Columbians to ‘hold the line’ to stop spread of COVID-19

So what can we do about a situation that feels so out of our control?

The message from some mental-health advocates is that it’s OK not to be OK.

Websites like Bounceback BC offer mental-health resources and support.

Following some simple guidelines could also make a difference:

Take a break from the news

Information overload can really start to affect how you feel, so give yourself permission to switch off once in a while.

Story continues below advertisement

Take care of your body

Eating well-balanced meals will help you stay healthy.

Make time to unwind

Self-care is critical, so take some time each day to do something you enjoy.

Connect with others

Talk to people you trust about how you’re feeling and reach out to those who may be feeling lonely so you can get through this together.

“Sticking with the basics is the best we can do for ourselves right now and be gentle with ourselves,” Ashton said.

“Nobody has to be a rock star.”

If you or someone you know is struggling you can call the BC Crisis Centre at 1-800-784-2433. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.