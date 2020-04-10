Harvey’s makes unique use of hockey sticks during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Many Canadians have a hockey stick lying around being unused at the moment, but Harvey’s restaurants have found a unique way to make use of them during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian burger chain will now be attaching the payment machines to Bauer hockey sticks as a way to create physical distancing between associates and guests.

“Only in Canada, would we use our iconic hockey sticks to ensure everyone stays safe at a physical distance while buying their Harvey’s burgers,” Harvey’s Canada chief operating officer David Colebrook said in a statement. “It’s a creative and fun solution to a challenging issue. And it ensures we can keep feeding Canadians through our restaurants and food banks.”

Bauer said it was glad its sticks were being used to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

“We all wish our Bauer sticks could be used to snipe bar down right now, but until hockey re-starts we’re glad to put our sticks to good use helping to protect Harvey’s associates and customers across Canada,” said Mary-Kay Messier, Bauer Hockey’s VP of global marketing.

Harvey’s says it will donate a portion of each sale to Food Banks Canada.

Bauer has stepped up to help in the effort in other ways as well.

The hockey equipment manufacturer has retooled its plants in Liverpool, N.Y., and Blainville, Que., to make medical face shields to protect health-care workers.

“We’re all one team in combating COVID-19 and in helping to keep one another as safe as possible during this pandemic,” Messier said.