Traffic

2 motorcyclists rushed to hospital after crash on Glenmore Trail

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 7:52 pm
Updated April 9, 2020 8:14 pm
Two motorcyclists were injured in a crash on Calgary's Glenmore Trail on Thursday. .
Two motorcyclists were taken to hospital from the scene of a crash on Glenmore Trail on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the two were each on separate bikes and somehow collided with the back of a car.

One of the motorcyclists was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said; the other in non-life-threatening condition.

The driver of the car was not hospitalized and officers are speaking with him as part of the investigation. Police said charges are pending.

A portion of westbound Glenmore Trail was closed while investigators worked to determine what led to the crash, and officers expected the closure to be in place for several hours.

