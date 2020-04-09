Central Okanagan school district says nearly 7,000 meals distributed to area students this week

Send this page to someone via email

Central Okanagan Public Schools says nearly 7,000 meals were distributed this week, as students returned to B.C.’s education system during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the school district announced that it would be distributing food packages to students experiencing food insecurity.

This week, the school district said the meals were distributed across the district by staff members and volunteers.

“We are so grateful for the work of staff and the generosity of volunteers that keeps these vital programs running in these difficult times,” said Moyra Baxter, board of education chairperson.

“More than ever, it highlights the key role of schools in the community, making sure that we not only educate youth, but help everyone be ready to learn.”

The school district said the program was possible thanks to help from food providers Brown Bag Lunch and Food for Thought.

The school district says it will continue to distribute the meals with a focus on confidentiality and safety.

Families will collect an entire week’s supply of breakfasts and lunches at once to minimize contact, adding families with children at multiple schools can receive food for all their children at their local elementary school.

