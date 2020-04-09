Menu

Health

14 RCMP personnel diagnosed with coronavirus, 4 recovered

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 5:59 pm
Fourteen RCMP employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the police force said Thursday.
Global News / Files

RCMP personnel in four provinces have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the police force said Thursday.

In a statement, the RCMP said the total number of employees affected stands at 14, with COVID-19 cases in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick.

Four of those diagnosed have recovered from the viral respiratory illness, the RCMP said.

The RCMP did not provide additional details on those affected or their roles within the organization.
The police force said it is taking precautions to protect employees and the public during the pandemic.
“The RCMP rigorously follows direction from public health officials on any possible exposure to COVID-19. RCMP employees, along with millions of Canadians, are doing their part to ‘flatten the curve’ by protecting themselves.”
On Thursday, the number of Canadians diagnosed with the new coronavirus surpassed 20,000. More than 500 people have succumbed to the illness across the country.
