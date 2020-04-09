Menu

Crime

Officers recover stolen smartphones worth an estimated $14,000: Surrey RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 3:47 pm
Surrey RCMP says officers recovered 14 stolen cell phones, worth an estimated $14,000.
Surrey RCMP says officers recovered 14 stolen cell phones, worth an estimated $14,000. Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP say they have recovered a trove of stolen smartphones worth an estimated $14,000.

Police say they launched an investigation after a Surrey, B.C., business owner reported the theft of 25 cell phones from their vehicle.

READ MORE: ‘A switcheroo with the keys’ — B.C. man warns about emerging trend in car theft

Investigators say they were tipped off that the phones were being sold through Facebook Marketplace, which led to police executing two search warrants.

RCMP say officers recovered 14 phones but 11 remained unaccounted for.

Images shared by police showed what appeared to be 14 new iPhones in their boxes, along with a variety of accessories.

READ MORE: Thieves broke into more than 500 cars in Vancouver’s West End in August — police

Police say two people were detained at a hotel where they served one of the warrants but that no one has been charged.

Police are reminding people not to leave any valuables in their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

