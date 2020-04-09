B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are scheduled to deliver their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, Canada surpassed 20,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there would be no return to “normality” until a vaccine was developed for the virus.

Experts say it could be a year to 18 months for a vaccine to be developed.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had confirmed 1,336 cases, 838 of whom are considered fully recovered.

COVID-19 has killed 48 people in the province.