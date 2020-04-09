Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 2:27 pm
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks while giving out the province's latest statistics on the novel coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks while giving out the province's latest statistics on the novel coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Global News

B.C. health officials are scheduled to deliver their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing here, on our Facebook page and carry it live on BC1.

READ MORE: No return to ‘normality’ until coronavirus vaccine is available, Trudeau says

Earlier Thursday, Canada surpassed 20,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there would be no return to “normality” until a vaccine was developed for the virus.

Experts say it could be a year to 18 months for a vaccine to be developed.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. reports 5 new deaths, lowest number of hospital cases since March

As of Wednesday, B.C. had confirmed 1,336 cases, 838 of whom are considered fully recovered.

COVID-19 has killed 48 people in the province.

 

