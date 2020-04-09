Menu

Lifestyle

Innisfil launches free online programming for residents to stay active amid coronavirus pandemic

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 1:09 pm
The Town of Innisfil has launched free online programming to keep residents active through a new YouTube channel, Active Innisfil.

“It’s so important mentally and physically to keep our bodies moving,” Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin said in a statement.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirms 108 total cases

“As we are unable to venture out to a yoga program, or to our favourite art class, this is the perfect way to stay active and to have a ton of fun doing it.”

The online classes are available for all age groups. Residents are able to access playlists for programs directed toward preschoolers, children and youth, fitness interests, general interests and people age 55-plus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Content will be posted online on an ongoing basis.

“With such a break in the normal routine for so many families, it is so wonderful to be able to provide something that can be accessed in your own home,” Dollin said.

Story continues below advertisement
Working out at home while raising kids
