Innisfil launches free online programming for residents to stay active amid coronavirus pandemic

The Town of Innisfil has launched free online programming to keep residents active through a new YouTube channel, Active Innisfil.

“It’s so important mentally and physically to keep our bodies moving,” Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin said in a statement.

“As we are unable to venture out to a yoga program, or to our favourite art class, this is the perfect way to stay active and to have a ton of fun doing it.”

The online classes are available for all age groups. Residents are able to access playlists for programs directed toward preschoolers, children and youth, fitness interests, general interests and people age 55-plus.

Content will be posted online on an ongoing basis.

“With such a break in the normal routine for so many families, it is so wonderful to be able to provide something that can be accessed in your own home,” Dollin said.

