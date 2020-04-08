Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after shooting in central Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 11:05 pm
Toronto police block off part of Winona Drive after a shooting Wednesday evening.
Toronto police block off part of Winona Drive after a shooting Wednesday evening. Global News

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting Wednesday evening.

Duty Insp. Mandeep Mann said emergency crews were called to Winona Drive just south of St. Clair Avenue West, near Oakwood Avenue, at around 9:05 p.m. with reports of gunshots being fired.

“When officers arrived, they located a 35-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” he told reporters Wednesday night.

READ MORE: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Mann said the victim was taken to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

He said two male suspects wearing dark-coloured clothing were seen getting into a dark-coloured vehicle and taking off south on Winona Drive.

Mann said officers from various units, including homicide and guns and gangs, are canvassing for witnesses. He said officers are also looking for surveillance video from the area, including at a nearby commercial building.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsToronto HomicideToronto MurderWinona Drive and St. Clair Avenue West shootingWinona Drive shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.