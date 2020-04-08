Man dead after shooting in central Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting Wednesday evening.

Duty Insp. Mandeep Mann said emergency crews were called to Winona Drive just south of St. Clair Avenue West, near Oakwood Avenue, at around 9:05 p.m. with reports of gunshots being fired.

“When officers arrived, they located a 35-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” he told reporters Wednesday night.

Mann said the victim was taken to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

He said two male suspects wearing dark-coloured clothing were seen getting into a dark-coloured vehicle and taking off south on Winona Drive.

Mann said officers from various units, including homicide and guns and gangs, are canvassing for witnesses. He said officers are also looking for surveillance video from the area, including at a nearby commercial building.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

SHOOTING:

St Clair Av W + Winona Dr

– Victim rushed to hospital

– Male has succumbed to his injuries

– Pronounced deceased in hospital

– Homicide investigators called in

– Investigators looking for dash-cam or video surveillance

– Anyone with info call 416 808-7400

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 9, 2020