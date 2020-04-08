Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

8 dead, 123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark region

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 6:41 pm
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark regions have seen large spikes in COVID-19 cases over the last two days.
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark regions have seen large spikes in COVID-19 cases over the last two days. Kraig Krause / Global New

COVID-19 cases are spreading rapidly in the rural region covered by the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

On Wednesday, the health unit says there was a total of 123 novel coronavirus cases in the region, and eight people have died from the disease, seven of whom are from long-term care homes, while the eighth person was a member of the community at large.

As a comparison, the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington region only has 53 cases, and has a larger urban centre than the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark area.

READ MORE: Kingston’s COVID-19 numbers are plateauing — but don’t get complacent, public health officials say

There are also currently 31 health-care workers in the region that have been diagnosed with the virus, with six outbreaks at local long-term care facilities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Numbers have grown especially over the last two days, with 28 cases identified between Monday and Tuesday, and 30 cases identified between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Latest COVID-19 recommendations from KFLA Medical Officer
Latest COVID-19 recommendations from KFLA Medical Officer

The public health unit says 16 of its 21 municipalities have been affected.

Before that, the rural region’s largest jump was 13 cases, seen on April 2.

The local public health unit reported it’s first case of COVID-19 on March 26.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusLeedscoronavirus brockvilleGrenville and Lanark District Health Unitbrockville covid-19Almonte Country HavenAlmonte Country Haven deathsCarelton PlacePerth COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.