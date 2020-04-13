Menu

Global News Kids – Be a Reporter

By Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 7:59 pm
.

Get tips from real Journalists! Learn to write a News story, how to ask hard-hitting questions and get the facts, or how to build a weather forecast.  Share your video stories on social media using the hashtag #GlobalNewsKids so we can see your work.*

WATCH: Global News reporter Laurel Gregory talks about what makes a great story and the art of storytelling.

WATCH: Global News Reporter Sarah Ryan shares her Top 3 Tips on how to ask good interview questions.

WATCH: Global News Reporter Kent Morrison shares why being a good writer means being a good reader also.

WATCH: Global News Reporter Tiffany Lizee shares how she builds a weather forecast model. 

Hey kids we’re busy working on more videos for you. Check back soon!

*Be sure to have your parent’s permission before you share on social media.

