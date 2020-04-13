Global News Kids – Be a Reporter

Send this page to someone via email

Get tips from real Journalists! Learn to write a News story, how to ask hard-hitting questions and get the facts, or how to build a weather forecast. Share your video stories on social media using the hashtag #GlobalNewsKids so we can see your work.*

WATCH: Global News reporter Laurel Gregory talks about what makes a great story and the art of storytelling.

WATCH: Global News Reporter Sarah Ryan shares her Top 3 Tips on how to ask good interview questions.

WATCH: Global News Reporter Kent Morrison shares why being a good writer means being a good reader also.

WATCH: Global News Reporter Tiffany Lizee shares how she builds a weather forecast model.

Hey kids we’re busy working on more videos for you. Check back soon!

*Be sure to have your parent’s permission before you share on social media.