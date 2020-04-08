Menu

Canada

Toyota extends North American shutdown into May due to coronavirus pandemic

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 5:46 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Doug Ford says COVID-19 testing numbers are ‘unacceptable’
WATCH ABOVE: Doug Ford says COVID-19 testing numbers are ‘unacceptable’

Toyota is extending its production shutdown across the continent through May 1, a spokesperson for the company told Global News on Wednesday.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand, Toyota is further extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S.,” Michael Bouliane said in an email.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Toyota extends North American shutdown after 2nd Cambridge employee tests positive

He says finished vehicle logistics centres will remain open to meet ongoing needs.

Coronavirus around the world: April 8, 2020
Coronavirus around the world: April 8, 2020

The company closed the production plants initially in the middle of March after two employees at one of its Cambridge plants tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Cambridge, Ont. Toyota plant to close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Unifor Local 88, which represents workers at the General Motors plant in nearby Ingersoll, says it has been told by the company that its plants in North America will also remain closed.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the Detroit Free Press reported that 18 auto workers from Chrysler or Ford plants in the U.S. have suffered COVID-19 related although none have been connected to G.M.

