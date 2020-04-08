Toyota extends North American shutdown into May due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Toyota is extending its production shutdown across the continent through May 1, a spokesperson for the company told Global News on Wednesday.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand, Toyota is further extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S.,” Michael Bouliane said in an email.

He says finished vehicle logistics centres will remain open to meet ongoing needs.

The company closed the production plants initially in the middle of March after two employees at one of its Cambridge plants tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Unifor Local 88, which represents workers at the General Motors plant in nearby Ingersoll, says it has been told by the company that its plants in North America will also remain closed.

On Thursday, the Detroit Free Press reported that 18 auto workers from Chrysler or Ford plants in the U.S. have suffered COVID-19 related although none have been connected to G.M.