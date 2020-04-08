Man accused of stealing from University of Alberta Hospital worker vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

A man Edmonton police say is known to them was arrested after allegedly breaking into and stealing from the vehicles of health-care workers at the University of Alberta Hospital.

Police said the suspect, described as a prolific offender, was behind a rash of break-ins at or around the south Edmonton hospital targeting the vehicles of front-line workers, including nurses and respiratory therapists.

On Friday, April 3, just before 9 p.m., Whyte Avenue beat officers spotted the suspect speeding away on a bicycle near 108 Street and 85 Avenue.

Police said an EPS member recognized the man as the suspect wanted for several thefts from vehicles throughout the Old Strathcona area, including some that were parked in the U of A Hospital staff lot.

Police said the officer chased after the suspect, who had fled on foot north of Whyte Avenue and 107 Street, and arrested the man when they caught up to him.

Story continues below advertisement

Drugs and break-and-enter tools were found on the suspect at the time of the arrest, police said.

Richard Harnum, 32, is facing 38 charges:

Two counts of theft under $5,000 for allegedly stealing backpacks

Two counts of mischief for damage done to vehicle windows

14 counts of fraud for various credit card purchases

14 counts of using stolen credit cards, which were allegedly taken from purses in vehicles

Three counts of possession of stolen property for allegedly taking U of A Hospital scan cards and a backpack

One charge for possession of break-in instruments

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Investigators believe the vehicles of other health-care workers may have also been targeted and said additional charges may be pending.

Anyone whose vehicle was broken into recently in the Strathcona area, including the University of Alberta Hospital staff parking lot, is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.