Coronavirus: Cases remain at 99 for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

For the second day in a row, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 99 confirmed cases of coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Wednesday.
The health unit said its data released at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, which is from the province’s Integrated Public Health Information System, is at least 25 hours behind “current updates.”
However, the health unit did report an additional hospitalized case of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, raising the total in that municipality to four hospitalized cases.
There are 84 cases of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes with 29 deaths. Of those, 28 were residents at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, which reported another death overnight.
There is also a hospitalized case in Northumberland County among the 13 confirmed cases in the county. Haliburton County still reports two confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no hospitalized cases.
The health unit recommends using the online self-assessment tool if you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19.
