Health

Coronavirus: Cases remain at 99 for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 2:59 pm
Updated April 8, 2020 3:01 pm
There are 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported on Wednsday.
For the second day in a row, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 99 confirmed cases of coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Wednesday.

The health unit said its data released at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, which is from the province’s Integrated Public Health Information System, is at least 25 hours behind “current updates.”

READ MORE: 550 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total surpasses 5,000 cases with 174 deaths

However, the health unit did report an additional hospitalized case of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, raising the total in that municipality to four hospitalized cases.

There are 84 cases of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes with 29 deaths. Of those, 28 were residents at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, which reported another death overnight.

There is also a hospitalized case in Northumberland County among the 13 confirmed cases in the county. Haliburton County still reports two confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no hospitalized cases.

The health unit recommends using the online self-assessment tool if you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19.

 

