Man can’t be with wife during chemo treatments, so he waits outside with a sign

Send this page to someone via email

A Texas man can’t be with his wife during her chemotherapy treatment due to COVID-19 restrictions, but he’s finding another way to be there for her.

Kelly Conner, 40, was diagnosed with breast cancer in January, just a couple months before the novel coronavirus made it to the United States, causing lockdowns and many restrictions.

Ever since, she’s been undergoing chemotherapy treatments at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Sugar Land, Texas.

At first, her husband Albert was by her side for every test and appointment, Good Morning America (GMA) reports, but that all changed when, due to COVID-19 safety measures, he was no longer allowed into the hospital.

Albert got creative and, instead of staying home, he sat outside of her hospital window with a sign that reads: “I can’t be with you but I’m here.”

Story continues below advertisement

“No visitors allowed for chemo due to the virus but that didn’t stop Albert Conner,” Kelly wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you for all your continued love and support.” Tweet This

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

When his wife was first diagnosed, Albert, 44, promised her he’d be by her side throughout her treatments.

He is a man of his word.

“I felt like I would be breaking my word,” he told GMA. “I just got a poster board, and our kids and I coloured it.”

Just before the photos were taken, Kelly had no idea her husband was waiting for her outside, since she drove herself to the hospital.

“As soon as he texted me, I just kind of lifted up in my chair a little bit to peer out the window and he was just right there,” she said.

“It immediately brought tears to my eyes and I felt a love for him right then in that moment, that he would do that for me.”

His sign also thanks the hospital staff, who’ve approached him outside the building to show their support.

Story continues below advertisement

“A few of them said I was the reason that they come to work,” he said. “The attention made me uncomfortable but it made me feel good and was very touching.”

Kelly’s chemotherapy is set to wrap up at the end of May, when she will undergo surgery and radiation therapy.

“This is inspiring people to come up with creative ways to continue to show their love and support for family,” Kelly said.

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca