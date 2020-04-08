Section of Montreal’s Gouin Boulevard closed to traffic for flood preparations

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A section of Gouin Boulevard in Montreal’s Pierrefonds neighbourhood has been closed to traffic as the borough prepares for rising floodwaters.

Work crews were out Wednesday morning laying pipes for an industrial water pump system.

READ MORE: Montreal launches spring flood prevention campaign amid coronavirus pandemic

Pumps will be placed on the waterfront street, which is prone to flooding, to help control the rising river water.

The pipes will be permanently installed underground, according to the borough, to help reduce the water overflow issue.

Gouin Boulevard between René-Émard Street and St-Jean Boulevard will be closed indefinitely, according to the borough.

READ MORE: Pierrefonds borough prepares for flood season during coronavirus pandemic

Since mid-March, the Montreal borough has been preparing for rising waters, Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough Mayor Jim Beis said.

Story continues below advertisement

Industrial water pumps have reportedly been installed throughout the borough in flood-prone areas.

Beis says the borough is now monitoring the water levels of Rivière-des-Prairies on a daily basis.

The street will only be open to local traffic.